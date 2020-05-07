The cuteness overload has begun with a new challenge on the horizon. Parents are passing time creatively during this quarantine with the #FruitSnackChallenge.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The whole purpose is to see if your child will listen to you when you tell them not to start eating the candy you place in front of them until you return to the room. Check out some of the most cutest #FruitSnackChallenge videos the internet has to offer!

#FruitSnackChallenge Is Showing Parents Whether Or Not Their Children REALLY Listen [VIDEO] was originally published on rnbphilly.com