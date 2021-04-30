NFL , nfl draft
From Buckeyes to Bears: QB Justin Fields Picked 11th in NFL Draft

Posted 22 hours ago

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

Ohio State Quarter Back Justin Fields is going from the Buckeyes to The Chicago Bears after being picked 11th in the 2021 NFL Draft.  Fields is the highest Ohio State Quarter Back drafted since 1982.

Fields had a very successful career as a Buckeye with 78 touchdowns, 5,373 yards passing, nine interceptions with a 86% completion.  Fields were also named the Big Ten offensive player of the year twice.

Fields posted on his Instagram account, “Once in a lifetime opportunity. Grateful to be a part of the Bears organization.”   The Bears were obviously happy with their pick posting several pictures on their Instagram account “Welcome to THE Chicago Bears, @justnfields! #BearsDraft

From Buckeyes to Bears: QB Justin Fields Picked 11th in NFL Draft  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

