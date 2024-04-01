Listen Live
Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35

Published on April 1, 2024

NFL: AUG 13 Preseason - Lions at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Former NFL star cornerback Vontae Davis has been found dead in a Florida home at the age of 35.

A death investigation is underway.

According to property records, the home is owned by Adaline Davis, who is Davis’ grandmother.

Police said that a male was found deceased at the home and that no foul play was involved.

Davis played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018.

  • Miami Dolphins (2009-2011)
  • Indianapolis Colts (2012-2017)
  • Buffalo Bills (2018)

Davis played his college football career for the Fighting Illini and had 139 solo tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons.

He was a selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

The two-time Pro Bowler had 396 tackles, 22 interceptions, and two sacks over his career.

He abruptly retired in the middle of a Bills game in 2018.

2014 was Vontae Davis’ best season:


Check out below a few tweets sent out from Coaches and Teammates.

The post Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Former Colts CB Found Dead At Age 35  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

