For The Sneakerheads: Most Popular Sneakers Of 2023 So Far

If there is one thing that could make or break an outfit, it could very well be the shoes.
From Adidas to Nike to Jordans, Sneaker Culture has been steadily growing over the years. What started as a simple addition to your wardrobe became its own phenomenon with fashion shows and expos dedicated to the shoe.
With Sneakerville coming up this weekend, now is the perfect time to check out some of the latest trends this year. Here’s a look at the ten most popular sneakers so far in 2023, according to Sneaker News’ KicksFinder!
1. #1 – Air Jordan 11 “72-10”
2. #2 – Air Jordan 12 “The Master”
3. #3 – PSNY x Air Jordan 12 “Dark Grey”
4. #4 – Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game”
5. #5 – Air Jordan 6 “Maroon”
6. #6 – Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam”
7. #7 – Air Jordan 4 “White/Cement”
8. #8 – Air Jordan 11 “Concord”
9. #9 – Air Jordan 5 “Black/Metallic”
10. #10 – Air Jordan 11 “Bred”
