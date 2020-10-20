50 Cent Endorses Trump Because Of Joe Biden’s Tax Plan

If we know anything about 50 Cent, the man knows the fine art of making the news. Via an Instagram post, “Fofty” shared his intentions to put his vote behind President Donald Trump in opposition to Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan should he become president.

The artist born Curtis Jackson shared a screenshot of what regions in the United States would have the highest tax rate under Biden’s tax plan, which aims its sights at those who earn over $400,000. New York City, 50’s birthplace, would be just under California at 62 percent to which the Queens rapper and mogul isn’t supporting one bit.

“WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind,” 50 wrote in a caption for the image.

Naturally, the MAGA-bots have been swarming throughout the post since it went up earlier on Monday, and the rapper’s name has been trending on Twitter for a better part of the evening. Biden’s plans have been fodder for the Trump campaign although their attempts to frame the plan as a hike upon middle-class workers have been largely debunked by journalists far and wide.

We’ve got those reactions to 50 Cent’s endorsement of Trump below.

