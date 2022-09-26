Fans React To Rihanna Headlining The 2023 NFL Super Bowl

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Yesterday, Rihanna posted a photo of her holding an NFL branded football with absolutely no context. Moments later, the NFL confirmed that the singer would headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. Fans shared their hilarious reactions to the announcement on social media.

It is official. Fans may not get new music from Bad Gal Rih Rih, but they will see her headline this year’s Super Bowl game on Feb. 12th, 2023 in the first year of partnership between Roc Nation, Apple Music and the NFL.

This announcement came suddenly as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just welcomed a new baby boy in May. Fans have been patiently awaiting new music from Rihanna for years, and we all started to believe she had retired and retreated to her newest job of being a boss mommy.

Maybe dreams do come true. The successful entrepreneur and entertainer is finally hitting the stage again. Rihanna is the Queen of marketing from her music to her Fenty beauty brand, so we predict this could be the beginning to a perfect marketing rollout. However, we know Rihanna could care less about her fans’ timeline for the music.

The “Believe It” singer clearly releases her art when she wants to and no amount of Internet jokes will change that. People are both excited and disappointed that this was the surprise announcement we received from Rihanna. Nonetheless, we are here for the Super Bowl performance reactions on social media. Specifically, Twitter users did not hold back.

Check out some of our favorite reactions below:

