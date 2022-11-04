Fans React To Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Rare Family Halloween Photo As “The Proud Family”

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Beyoncè reveals a rare family photo on social media. The award-winning singer brings it full circle in this year’s Halloween costume as the classic Disney cartoon family, “The Proud Family.” The photo is absolutely adorable and it’s making its rounds on social media. Check it out inside.

Beyoncé gives fans a two for one as both Trudy Proud and Suga Mama. Jay-Z adds his own flare for the family costume look as Oscar Proud. The superstar couple’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy (10) came dressed in main character energy as Penny Proud, while her twin siblings, Sir and Rumi (5), join in the fun as Bebe and Cece Proud, respectively.

The A-list family got their looks down perfectly. Beyoncé captioned the photo with her family dressed in the beloved characters saying, “Family every single day and night.”

The Carter family enjoyed the spooky holiday with their special reenactment of “The Proud Family.” The popular Disney animated series debuted first in 2001 and ran for four years. The show recently received a reboot earlier this year on Disney+ with a new and improved title, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” Since then, the new generation has discovered a newfound love for the show.

The beloved series follows Penny, a 14-year-old girl, navigating life through adulthood with the help of her family.

The family’s rendition of the show is a full circle. Beyoncé and her former girl group, Destiny’s Child, as well as her sister Solange Knowles contributed to the show’s soundtrack by singing the show’s notable theme song.

Check out the Carter’s “Proud Family” look below:

Though it is days after the traditional Halloween celebration, fans can’t get enough of their Halloween look. They share their excitement online. Even Beyoncé’s entertainment company, Parkwood, joined in the fun. The company makes light out of Beyoncé’s delay in dropping the Renaissance visuals, posting a side by side of her as Trudy and Suga Mama. They said, “me when that Renaissance digital dropped” versus “me when that Renaissance visual drop.”

Check out fan reactions to the family’s Halloween look below:

