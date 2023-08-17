Listen Live
Fan Reactions: Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” Video Gave Fans What They Were Missing

Published on August 17, 2023

Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Singer and songwriter Victoria Monét dropped her visual for “On My Mama” and it’s already garnered nearly 650k views. From the throwback outfits, Monét’s family participation to the all-star dance moves, choreographed by Sean Bankhead, fans can’t get enough of the nostalgia. Read what fans had to say about the video inside.

On Monday (Aug. 14), Victoria Monét released the “On My Mama” video directed by child. The song was already making waves on and off social media, but the video has taken the single to new heights. Monét took it back to her original Atlanta roots. The singer was originally born in the South and found her way to the West Coast where she was raised in Sacramento, California.

The visual boasts unforgettable choreography by the gifted Atlanta choreographer Sean Bankhead, which gave fans the nostalgia they have been missing in music videos. The song appropriately titled “On My Mama” would not have been as exciting if her actual mom, L’Tanya Chestang-Cubit (née Lovett), didn’t make an appearance in the video. Monét’s adorable two year old daughter Hazel also shares the big screen with her mommy and grandmom. Absolutely adorable!

In the age of constant streaming, many fans can’t recall the last time they watched a music video and actually enjoyed it. Fans give their props to the entire team of creatives, who worked to make this visual more memorable than the last. The dancers, appearances, and aesthetics make the video what it is, but it’s Monét’s hit-making abilities that gave everyone something to work with in the first place.

Victoria even left fans with her upcoming project Jaguar 2’s release date on the front of their jersey dresses in the video. Comment if you’re tuning in!

Check out what fans had to say about Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama” video below:

1. An Ode to the South

Source:plainpotatotay

2. Us The Entire Time Watching The Video:

Source:WizMonifaaa

3. We Love A Pop Culture Reference

Source:r29unbothered

4. THAT Girl

Source:iamcedrica

5. 4 x 2

Source:NOTMYJOBFLO

6. Literally, Perfect!

Source:rinnyriot

7. Star Power

Source:ladidaix

8. THIS Part! Sheesh

Source:ChunxSwae

9. Hazel Monét Already Getting The Star Treatment

Source:victoriantribe

10. Keep the References Coming

Source:kovereignty

11. Standout Moment

Source:TheAfrocentricI

12. THE Sean Bankhead

Source:TheStevenDwayne

13. Same Sis, Same

Source:yemeja

14. Also

Source:TattedProf32

15. Jaguar 2 On the Way

Source:chancematoskah

