Fabolous Flamed For Calling Female Rap ‘Too One-Dimensional’

Fabolous has weighed in on the recent renaissance of female rappers in Hip Hop, but not everyone seems to agree with his latest take.

“Women are so strong. Have so many stories & perspectives that we need to hear in pure form,” Fabolous wrote. “No disrespect to any female rappers out but I think there’s only 1 style of female rap/hip hop being promoted, programmed & looked at as successful now”.

On one hand, what Fab is saying technically isn’t wrong. A lot of what’s popping right now in the world of female rap is super sexualized and, for better or worse, sort of one note.

However, one could also understand someone’s objection to this statement simply by citing what a lot of male rappers have promoted throughout their careers. Women certainly didn’t bring sex to rap, and plenty of males have made a living off of that subject as well.

Do you agree with Fabolous? Or do you think his take is narrow-minded?

