Ex NFL Star Doug Martin Dies in Police Custody After Reported Break-In Call



Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders star running back Doug Martin died in police custody after suffering a medical emergency following reports of a possible break-in,

According to KTVU, the Oakland Police Department responded to calls about a possible break-in around 4:15 a.m., Saturday. Seconds later they received another call about a person “experiencing a medical emergency” at the same location.

When police arrived they found Martin, who they believed was the suspect in the break-in and the person who was having a medical emergency. Police attempted to detain Martin, who they claim struggled briefly.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After taking Martin into custody, police claim that he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital by paramedics where he was later pronounced dead. The Oakland Police Department didn’t tell KTVU why Martin was initially taken into custody, and the reason for Martin’s medical emergency was not known.

“The OPD said its Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Bureau, as well as the Oakland City Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting an investigation into his death,” KTVU reports.

Officers involved in Martin’s arrest have been placed on paid administrative leave.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” Martin’s family said in a statement to Fox Sports.

Martin was born and raised in California and was a standout running back for Boise State. He was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and played most of his career with the Buccaneers. He was affectionately nicknamed “Muscle hamster” for his tiny frame and solid physique. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2015.

Martin played his final 2018-2019 season with the Raiders where he ran for 723 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

See social media’s reaction to the suspicious circumstances surrounding Martin’s death below.

Ex NFL Star Doug Martin Dies in Police Custody After Reported Break-In Call was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15.