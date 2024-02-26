Listen Live
Entertainment News

Everything You Missed at Erykah Badu’s Level 53 Birthday Bash (Photos)

Published on February 26, 2024

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor

Each year, Grammy award-winning singer and Dallas native Erykah Badu celebrates another year around the sun with an incredible birthday celebration at The Factory in Deep Ellum, Texas.

Step into Badubatron with 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5. The massively sold-out concert is definitely one you never want to miss, because you never know what special guests she has pulling up. But, if you didn’t happen to snag a ticket, we got you covered!

This year’s theme was “Level 53: Last Boss,”  featuring Rapsody, Teezo Touchdown, Larry June, Alchemist, and her daughter Puma. Hosted by Bootz and sister Nayrock! 

There were so many memorable and special moments during this year’s concert, but our favorites were Rapsody and Erykah Badu performing an unreleased song, Teezo Touchdown’s performance, Larry June bringing the vibes( good job Larry), and of course the finale of Puma singing her mom a happy birthday along with her whole family. We even got a special appearance from her mother.

Check out what you missed in the photos below!

1. Backstage before Erykah Badu makes her grand entrance

2. Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Badu Birthday Bash Concert 2024 badu,level 53

3. Thundercat Performance at Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Thundercat Performance at Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Badu Birthday Bash Concert 2024 badu,level 53

4. Teezo Touchdown Performance

5. Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Badu Birthday Bash Concert 2024 badu,level 53

6. Larry June Performance at badu Birthday Bash

7. Jazzi Black at Badu Birthday Bash

8. Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

9. Rapsody performance at Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Rapsody performance at Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Badu Birthday Bash Concert 2024 badu,level 53

10. Rapsody at Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Rapsody at Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Badu Birthday Bash Concert 2024 badu,level 53

11. Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Badu Birthday Bash Concert 2024 badu,level 53

12. Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Badu Birthday Bash Concert 2024 badu,level 53

13. Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Badu Birthday Bash Concert 2024 badu,level 53

14. Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Badu Birthday Bash Concert 2024 badu,level 53

15. Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Birthday Bash

Badu Birthday Bash Concert 2024 badu,level 53

16. Rapsody and Erykah Badu Shares a Moment at Birthday Bash

Rapsody and Erykah Badu Shares a Moment at Birthday Bash

Badu Birthday Bash Concert 2024 badu,level 53

