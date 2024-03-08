Essence Hosts 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood With Star-Studded Event [Gallery]

The 17th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood® Awards took place Thursday, March 7 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Celebrity guests like Zendaya, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks and Method Man stunned at the event. Check out a gallery from the star-studded event inside.
This year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards was hosted by celebrated actor, Grammy Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur, Cliff “Method Man” Smith. It was an unforgettable celebration of Black excellence, honoring Academy Award-nominated actress and Grammy Award winner Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer and leading actress Halle Bailey, acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, industry powerhouse Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ.
A few memorable highlights from this year’s festivities include:
Emmy Award Winning Actress, Zendaya, and Fashion Legend, Law Roach, dazzled another red carpet together during awards season, while the actress debuted a stylish new bob haircut.
Black Love was on full display with couples such as actor and rapper Joey Bada$$ and singer & actress Serayah, BET’s “Sistas” and “Zatima” actor, Devale Ellis and wife Khadeen Ellis, sharing touching moments on the carpet.
American Fiction star, Erika Alexander joined fellow actress, Kim Cole and renowned TV writer and producer, Yvette Lee Bowser, on the carpet as they delved into nostalgic memories from “Living Single,” which recently hit a 30-year milestone.
Twin, where have you been? Actresses and TV personalities Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley graced the carpet as they offered us a trip down memory lane.
Following a touching moment with her sister and fellow multifaceted entertainer, Chole Bailey and 2024 honoree, Halle Bailey, shared a soul-stirring speech reflecting on what she has described as her greatest achievement – being a mother to her son Halo.
Honoree Danielle Brooks received a standing ovation, as she sung the gospel melody, “I won’t complain” to accept her award.
Grammy-winning artist Muni Long, closed the show with her hit song, “Made for Me” that brought the crowd to their feet.
The event drew a collection of notable celebrities, from esteemed actors and directors to music moguls and fashion icons, including Normani, Tina Knowles, Leslie Jones, Letitia Wright, Da’Vinci, Teyonah Parris, Actress (Marvel’s The Marvels and Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone) Skai Jackson, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Antony Anderson, Gabourey Sidibe, Lance Gross, and more.
Catch up on all of the festivities from this year’s event Friday, March 15th when the 17th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood® Red Carpet and Awards Ceremony airs at 9/8c on OWN. It will also be available to stream on Max.
1. Sing A SongSource:Getty
2. StunningSource:Getty
3. Our Stars ShinedSource:Getty
4. Everyone Stepped OutSource:Getty
5. Lookin’ FabSource:Getty
6. And Oh So BeautifulSource:Getty
7. The Gowns Were LovelySource:Getty
8. All Smiles All AroundSource:Getty
9. Even The Men Came With Dapper LooksSource:Getty
10. The “Living Single” Reunion We NeededSource:Getty
11. Black Women in Hollywood Are DivineSource:Getty
12. Host for the EveningSource:Getty
13. Star-studdedSource:Getty
14. So Much Black Excellence In One RoomSource:Getty
15. Gorgeous, Gorgeous GirlSource:Getty
16. Real SistersSource:Getty
17. Halle in HollywoodSource:Getty
18. Nobody Loves Her Like We DoSource:Getty
19. Black Women Supporting Black WomenSource:Getty
20. Without FlawSource:Getty
21. Law’s Never RetiringSource:Getty
22. Ms. Wright Lookin’ Right in GreenSource:Getty
23. Black Men Supporting Black WomenSource:Getty
24. The Industry’s FinestSource:Getty
25. Selfie TimeSource:Getty
26. We Love This SongSource:Getty
27. Perfect Place to Gather UsSource:Getty
28. Ladies in HollywoodSource:Getty
29. So PrettySource:Getty
30. A Time IndeedSource:Getty
31. Black Love Was ThereSource:Getty
32. More Fits Were ThrownSource:Getty
33. Legends in the BuildingSource:Getty
34. All the Stars Were In AttendanceSource:Getty
35. Essence’s 2024 Black Women in HollywoodSource:Getty
36. She Can Do No WrongSource:Getty
37. An HonorSource:Getty
38. They Grow Up So FastSource:Getty
39. All White When She Feeling GodlySource:Getty
40. Z, Please Get Your Foot Off Our NecksSource:Getty
41. Close UpSource:Getty
42. Twin, Where Have You Been?Source:Getty
43. Beautiful LadiesSource:Getty
44. What A Special EventSource:Getty
45. Dipped In Black Excellence, Draped In GoldSource:Getty
46. Once More For This FitSource:Getty
47. Everyone Was Eager to CelebrateSource:Getty
48. She Is Black HollywoodSource:Getty
49. So BeautifulSource:Getty
50. More From The FestivitiesSource:Getty
51. Everyone’s WelcomedSource:Getty
52. Another Close UpSource:Getty
53. GlamourSource:Getty
54. Bossy in RedSource:Getty
55. RadiantSource:Getty
56. Beautiful In and Out The ProgramSource:Getty
57. Watch Essence’s 2024 Black Women in Hollywood 3/15Source:Getty
