Essence Hosts 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood With Star-Studded Event [Gallery]

Published on March 8, 2024

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood

Source: Courtesy Essence / Getty

The 17th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood® Awards took place Thursday, March 7 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Celebrity guests like Zendaya, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks and Method Man stunned at the event. Check out a gallery from the star-studded event inside.

This year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards was hosted by celebrated actor, Grammy Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur, Cliff “Method Man” Smith. It was an unforgettable celebration of Black excellence, honoring Academy Award-nominated actress and Grammy Award winner Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer and leading actress Halle Bailey, acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, industry powerhouse Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ.

A few memorable highlights from this year’s festivities include:

Emmy Award Winning Actress, Zendaya, and Fashion Legend, Law Roach, dazzled another red carpet together during awards season, while the actress debuted a stylish new bob haircut.

Black Love was on full display with couples such as actor and rapper Joey Bada$$ and singer & actress Serayah, BET’s “Sistas” and “Zatima” actor, Devale Ellis and wife Khadeen Ellis,  sharing touching moments on the carpet.

American Fiction star, Erika Alexander joined fellow actress, Kim Cole and renowned TV writer and producer, Yvette Lee Bowser, on the carpet as they delved into nostalgic memories from “Living Single,” which recently hit a 30-year milestone.

Twin, where have you been? Actresses and TV personalities Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley graced the carpet as they offered us a trip down memory lane.

Following a touching moment with her sister and fellow multifaceted entertainer, Chole Bailey and 2024 honoree, Halle Bailey, shared a soul-stirring speech reflecting on what she has described as her greatest achievement – being a mother to her son Halo.

Honoree Danielle Brooks received a standing ovation, as she sung the gospel melody, “I won’t complain” to accept her award.

Grammy-winning artist Muni Long, closed the show with her hit song, “Made for Me” that brought the crowd to their feet.

The event drew a collection of notable celebrities, from esteemed actors and directors to music moguls and fashion icons, including Normani, Tina Knowles, Leslie Jones, Letitia Wright, Da’Vinci, Teyonah Parris, Actress (Marvel’s The Marvels and Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone) Skai Jackson, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Antony Anderson, Gabourey Sidibe, Lance Gross, and more.

Catch up on all of the festivities from this year’s event Friday, March 15th when the 17th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood® Red Carpet and Awards Ceremony airs at 9/8c on OWN. It will also be available to stream on Max.

1. Sing A Song

Sing A Song Source:Getty

2. Stunning

Stunning Source:Getty

3. Our Stars Shined

Our Stars Shined Source:Getty

4. Everyone Stepped Out

Everyone Stepped Out Source:Getty

5. Lookin’ Fab

Lookin' Fab Source:Getty

6. And Oh So Beautiful

And Oh So Beautiful Source:Getty

7. The Gowns Were Lovely

The Gowns Were Lovely Source:Getty

8. All Smiles All Around

All Smiles All Around Source:Getty

9. Even The Men Came With Dapper Looks

Even The Men Came With Dapper Looks Source:Getty

10. The “Living Single” Reunion We Needed

The "Living Single" Reunion We Needed Source:Getty

11. Black Women in Hollywood Are Divine

Black Women in Hollywood Are Divine Source:Getty

12. Host for the Evening

Host for the Evening Source:Getty

13. Star-studded

Star-studded Source:Getty

14. So Much Black Excellence In One Room

So Much Black Excellence In One Room Source:Getty

15. Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girl

Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girl Source:Getty

16. Real Sisters

Real Sisters Source:Getty

17. Halle in Hollywood

Halle in Hollywood Source:Getty

18. Nobody Loves Her Like We Do

Nobody Loves Her Like We Do Source:Getty

19. Black Women Supporting Black Women

Black Women Supporting Black Women Source:Getty

20. Without Flaw

Without Flaw Source:Getty

21. Law’s Never Retiring

Law's Never Retiring Source:Getty

22. Ms. Wright Lookin’ Right in Green

Ms. Wright Lookin' Right in Green Source:Getty

23. Black Men Supporting Black Women

Black Men Supporting Black Women Source:Getty

24. The Industry’s Finest

The Industry's Finest Source:Getty

25. Selfie Time

Selfie Time Source:Getty

26. We Love This Song

We Love This Song Source:Getty

27. Perfect Place to Gather Us

Perfect Place to Gather Us Source:Getty

28. Ladies in Hollywood

Ladies in Hollywood Source:Getty

29. So Pretty

So Pretty Source:Getty

30. A Time Indeed

A Time Indeed Source:Getty

31. Black Love Was There

Black Love Was There Source:Getty

32. More Fits Were Thrown

More Fits Were Thrown Source:Getty

33. Legends in the Building

Legends in the Building Source:Getty

34. All the Stars Were In Attendance

All the Stars Were In Attendance Source:Getty

35. Essence’s 2024 Black Women in Hollywood

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood Source:Getty

36. She Can Do No Wrong

She Can Do No Wrong Source:Getty

37. An Honor

An Honor Source:Getty

38. They Grow Up So Fast

They Grow Up So Fast Source:Getty

39. All White When She Feeling Godly

All White When She Feeling Godly Source:Getty

40. Z, Please Get Your Foot Off Our Necks

Z, Please Get Your Foot Off Our Necks Source:Getty

41. Close Up

Close Up Source:Getty

42. Twin, Where Have You Been?

Twin, Where Have You Been? Source:Getty

43. Beautiful Ladies

Beautiful Ladies Source:Getty

44. What A Special Event

What A Special Event Source:Getty

45. Dipped In Black Excellence, Draped In Gold

Dipped In Black Excellence, Draped In Gold Source:Getty

46. Once More For This Fit

Once More For This Fit Source:Getty

47. Everyone Was Eager to Celebrate

Everyone Was Eager to Celebrate Source:Getty

48. She Is Black Hollywood

She Is Black Hollywood Source:Getty

49. So Beautiful

So Beautiful Source:Getty

50. More From The Festivities

More From The Festivities Source:Getty

51. Everyone’s Welcomed

Everyone's Welcomed Source:Getty

52. Another Close Up

Another Close Up Source:Getty

53. Glamour

Glamour Source:Getty

54. Bossy in Red

Bossy in Red Source:Getty

55. Radiant

Radiant Source:Getty

56. Beautiful In and Out The Program

Beautiful In and Out The Program Source:Getty

57. Watch Essence’s 2024 Black Women in Hollywood 3/15

Watch Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood 3/15 Source:Getty

