Erykah Badu, Halle Bailey And More Light Up Off-White’s Front Row For Paris Fashion Week

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and one of the first stops was Off-White’s runway show. Seated front row were some of today’s industry heavy-hitters. From a very stylish Erykah Badu and Naomi Campbell to our little mermaid Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DG, the star-studded event was a night of a fashion lover’s dream.

The luxury brand debuted its Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 collection in front of fans of the brand and friends of late designer Virgil Abloh. Today would’ve been Abloh’s 42nd birthday, making the show extra special for attendees. In an interview with Vogue , Image and Art Director of the brand Ibrahim Kamara said, “The show is a celebration, and it’s also about hope. Hope is opening doors, and that is something Virgil did beautifully until the very end.”

The royal blue runway setting matched the SS 23 collection that hit the catwalk. Rich blues, off whites, and black hues embodied the line, and the front-row attendees gave us a look at just how good the collection looks. If you missed the fashion fixtures that decorated the coveted front row, take a look at the celebs who attended Off-White’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Erykah Badu, Halle Bailey And More Light Up Off-White’s Front Row For Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com