Drake Tells Tory Lanez “Come Home Soon” & Posts Prison Release Petition, Social Media Fries Him Up

Drake once again proves that he won’t let an old beef with Tory Lanez stop him from supporting his friend while in jail. him from supporting his friend while in jail.

Now, he’s taking his support for the fellow Canadian rapper a step further by urging the powers that be to commute Lanez’s sentence by signing a Change.org petition he posted to his Instagram Story with a caption that reads,

“@torylanez come home soon.”

The petition, titled “Pardon Tory Lanez: Urge Governor Newsom to Correct a Deep Injustice,” has over 230,000 signatures.

It’s addressed to California’s Governor Gavin Newsom , where Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence in

California Correctional Institution (CCI) in Tehachapi

after being found guilty on three felony counts after shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Claims of his innocence are supported by his lawyers saying there’s a lack of physical evidence which include not finding any of Lanez DNA on the on the gun used in the shooting, the fact that Meg’s friend Kelsey Harris’ DNA not being tested despite gunshot residue being found on her as well and “s

worn affidavits and eyewitness accounts that contradicted the prosecution’s narrative were ignored or suppressed.”

Other artists who shared the petition include Kanye West Kodak Black , Popcaan, Joyner Lucas, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

“Mr. James informed Unite The People that he was a witness to the conversation Ms. Harris had where she stated she had the gun, she fired it three times,” the organization’s lead legal consultant, Walter Roberts, said. “Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody…never even touched that gun. Never fired the gun.”

The case’s development comes after Lanez was stabbed 14 times in prison and was transported to a local hospital with collapsed lungs.

inmate Santino Casio did the stabbing , and the attack consisted of seven wounds in the back, four in the torso, and three in the head and face.

Lanez is reportedly doing better now, but see how social media is reacting to the Change.org petition below.