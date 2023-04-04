Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump is being arraigned in a New York courtroom today for charges stemming from hush money he allegedly paid to a porn star actress. He has pleaded not guilty to all 34 criminal charges against him.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Keep scrolling to see the first look photos from inside and outside the courtroom in Manhattan.

Trump, 76, surrendered to authorities earlier today. He is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. The allegation is that Trump paid off former adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to keep her from spilling details about their extramarital affair.

Presiding judge Juan Merchan has declared there to be no media in the courtroom during the proceedings.

While there’s a lot still up in the air, one thing that’s for sure is that Trump will fight the charges, as his team of lawyers has repeatedly said. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, declared in a statement, “One thing I can assure you as I sit here today: There’ll be no guilty plea in this case. That’s one thing I can guarantee you.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It was reported that a small group of Trump supporters came face to face with some of his detractors outside of the courtroom. ABC 7 in New York reported that some supporters carried signs that read ‘Trump or Death’.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED: Former President Donald Trump Under Arrest at NY Criminal Court; Faces Multiple Felony Counts

RELATED: The Bijou Star Files: Trump’s Indictment Gives Him Tupac Status!?

RELATED: The Irony: After Trump Indictment, Republicans Want To Defund The FBI And DOJ

Trump in Court: First Look Photos From Trump Arraignment in New York [PHOTOS] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com