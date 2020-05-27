Chris Brown has been busy living his best life with his daughter Royalty and the newest addition to the family Aeko Brown.

Team Breezy did some digging and found the mother of Chris Brown’s second child and she’s stunning. Her name is Ammika Harris and she actually looks a little like the one that got away: Karrueche Tran!

We collected some photos of Ammika and Karrueche (see below). Do you think they favor each other in any way?

Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex, Karrueche? [PHOTOS] was originally published on rnbphilly.com