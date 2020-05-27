CLOSE
chris brown , Karrueche Tran
HomeEntertainment News

Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex, Karrueche? [PHOTOS]

Posted May 27, 2020

Chris Brown has been busy living his best life with his daughter Royalty and the newest addition to the family Aeko Brown.

Team Breezy did some digging and found the mother of Chris Brown’s second child and she’s stunning. Her name is Ammika Harris and she actually looks a little like the one that got away: Karrueche Tran!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We collected some photos of Ammika and Karrueche (see below). Do you think they favor each other in any way?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex, Karrueche? [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Ammika Harris

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

I like 27. A LOT @victoriassecret

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Lazy hair all weekend

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

27❤️

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Hit me 323-310-0088

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

CHUC MUNG NAM MOI 🧧❤️ #LunarNewYear

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

I miss NY @oriananyc @nextsubject

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Everyday fit. @nextsubject

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Sunday work w @ellevee_

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Close