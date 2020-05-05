DJ Khaled went on Instagram Live to show some #FanLuv but it turned left real quick: A young lady he tapped into his Live with started twerking and DJ Khaled tried his hardest to talk her out of the behavior, but she insisted on showing him what she was working with!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The memes for this Instagram Live started spreading fast and they are hilarious (see below). Salute to Khaled for being a great husband and not folding under pressure!

RELATED: Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Jaw Dropper: Meet Benzino’s Daughter, Coi Leray [PHOTOS]

Talk To Me Normal: DJ Khaled Memes Go Viral After He Stops Fan From Twerking On His Instagram Live was originally published on 1039hiphop.com