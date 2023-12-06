Diddy Releases Statement Amid New Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Gang Raping & Sex Trafficking 17-Year-Old Girl

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The 54-year-old took to social media to shoot down Cassie’s allegations and the subsequent women who have felt safe enough to speak on his heinous acts.

“Enough is enough,” his post begins. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” the statement said. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”

It continues, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

Cassie aside, another lawsuit says he “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” a college student in 1991, and she was also the victim of revenge porn.

Now, another alleged victim, Jane Doe, has come forward, saying when she was 17 years old, Diddy and Bad Boy Records Executive Harve Pierre gang-raped her.

The Jane Doe says she met Diddy through Pierre after telling her he was friends with him after chatting her up at a Detroit area lounge. He then arranged for her to be flown on a private jet to the tristate area and eventually took her to Daddy’s House Recording Studio.

The crime occurred in 2003, and court filings allege she was trafficked across state lines and given drugs and alcohol before the assault took place, with a third man joining in as well.

“As the night wore on, the 17-year-old became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age,” the complaint reads.

Doe provided pictures of herself sitting on Diddy’s lap from that night in the studio.

The lawsuit continues, stating that after the three men raped her, she went to the bathroom and curled up in the fetal position before eventually being helped out of the building and ushered into a car that would take her to the airport so she could return home to Michigan.

This new suit comes under New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act, which created a two-year window for accusers to bring forth cases despite the statute of limitations expiring.

As the accusations against Diddy pile up, social media has become increasingly disgusted with him.

See how they’re reacting to the latest news and his statement below.

