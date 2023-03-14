Diddy Reportedly Wants To Buy BET, Twitter Just Wants ‘106 & Park’ Back

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

The sale of the legendary television network has also found some interest in Hip-Hop billionaire Diddy who reportedly has thrown his hat into the ring.

According to Variety, a source close to Diddy revealed the mogul is “exploring the opportunity to purchase BET as a part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse.”

The BET Media Group is currently run by Scott Mills and includes BET, BET+, VH1 and also the network’s production company, BET Studios, making the potential deal even sweeter.

However, another source tempered Diddy’s interest, stating that while the idea has been in his orbit, he’s not yet in talks with Paramount. In actuality, Paramount hasn’t entered serious talks with anyone just yet.

Diddy already has his own Network in Revolt, which produces long-form and short-form video content and a media website that carries content surrounding the hip-hop culture.

Last week Paramount, who owns the network released a statement for the first time about a possible sale.

“The decision to consider selling a majority stake of the assets, which cater primarily to Black audiences, is part of the entertainment giant’s effort to shore up resources to bolster its flagship Paramount+ streaming service and its advertiser-supported free streaming platform Pluto TV, some of the people said,” writes The Wall Street Journal.

Tyler Perry is a solid choice because he’s already a minority owner of BET and produces a sizeable amount of content for the brand. Byron Allen’s portfolio is growing as he already owns properties like TheGrio, The Weather Channel and several ABC affiliates.

See how Twitter’s reacting to Diddy’s interest in buying BET below.

Diddy Reportedly Wants To Buy BET, Twitter Just Wants ‘106 & Park’ Back was originally published on cassiuslife.com