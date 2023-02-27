Flag on The Play: Deion Sanders Dragged For Perpetuating Stereotypes With His Recruiting Philosophy

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Coach Prime hasn’t coached a game at Colorado yet, but his tenure is off to a rocky start, at least public-wise. His latest comments aren’t helping his case either.

Since his controversial exit from Jackson State University, Deion Sanders has been making his rounds gearing up for this coaching debut at Colorado, hoping he can bring the same energy he had at JSU to the fledgling Buffaloes, who have not been relevant in quite some time but when the season does begin all eyes will be on them to see if Coach Prime can deliver and prove his coaching skills will translate at a D1 school.

During Super Bowl weekend Sanders stopped by the Rich Eisen Show and shared his recruiting philosophy, which is not sitting well with people.

So What Exactly Did Deion Sanders Say?

Well, what’s rubbing many the wrong way, including former NFL players, was Coach Prime’s mental breakdown when it comes to recruiting quarterbacks and other position players like defensive linemen eluding that he prefers his QBs to come from two-parent households and DLs to come from single-parent households because they are hungrier due to their struggle.

“Well, we have different attributes. Smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character. Now, quarterbacks are different,” Sanders told Rich Eisen. “We want mother, father. Dual parent. We want that kid to be 3.5 [GPA] and up because he has to be smart. Not bad decisions off the field at all. Because he has to be a leader of men.”

“Defensive linemen is totally opposite,” said Sanders as he went even deeper into his flawed and racist philosophy. “Single mama, trying to get it, he’s on free lunch,” Sanders added. “I’m talking about just trying to make it. He’s trying to rescue mama. Like mama barely made the flight. And I want him to just go get it. “It’s a whole different attribute that you look for in different positions. And we have that stuff just chronicled. We know what we want, and we go get it.”

Whether Coach Prime and his recruiting methods were serious or just a joke is unknown, but as noted above, they are not going over well with Black folks.

ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears was not feeling Coach Prime’s comments writing in a tweet, “this shit ain’t funny.”

“This is very problematic, and not funny. Notice who is laughing the loudest. Respect for his game/record, but this is full of stereotypes and juvenile thinking. He’s dissing his *own* players,” another tweet read.

Welp.

Coach Prime has yet to respond to the criticism. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Cindy Ord / Getty

The post Flag on The Play: Deion Sanders Dragged For Perpetuating Stereotypes With His Recruiting Philosophy appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Flag on The Play: Deion Sanders Dragged For Perpetuating Stereotypes With His Recruiting Philosophy was originally published on hiphopwired.com