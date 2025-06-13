Daddy Lessons: 10 R&B Songs About Pops for Father’s Day

Father’s Day doesn’t always come with the same bells and whistles as Mother’s Day, but it should.

Our dads, grandfathers, uncles, father-figures, and Black men raising families deserve their flowers too. Whether he taught you how to ride a bike, how to stand ten toes in the face of struggle, or just how to be real, there’s always a song out there that captures that kind of love.

This playlist is a mix of gratitude, memories, and lessons passed down. Some tracks celebrate fatherhood’s strength, others sit in the complexities of it.

Check out these 10 R&B songs about the special old man in your life!