DaBeef: DaBaby & DaniLeigh Argue On Instagram Live, Pair Issue Statements As Twitter Reacts

DaBaby and DaniLeigh are parents to a new baby but it doesn’t appear to be a joyous union as evidenced by a video that surfaced recently. During an Instagram Live stream, the (former?) couple got into a heated argument, promoting both sides to issue statements to the public with DaniLeigh stating that they’ve been living together for months.

This story has many moving parts so we’ll do our best to capture all the happenings as we know them. An Instagram Live video shows DaniLeigh holding their newborn while DaBaby seemingly asks her to leave the residence. In another video, police appear on the scene while DaBaby asks DaniLeigh to leave the residence. The shocking video showcased DaniLeigh feeding their child as their intense argument ran on.

The feuding parents both issued statements with DaBaby’s words on his Instagram story feed apparently the work of his representatives with DaniLeigh taking a more raw and unfiltered approach.

“Since Baby want put up a “statement” with his cap ass, I’ll put mine up … so we have been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born. Tonight he wanna come in the room talking bout ‘I need to go’ don’t matter where I go…mind u…I have a newborn child,” read a portion of DaniLeigh’s statement posted to her Instagram story feed. “This man is mad because I had a plan B sent to his condo.”

The entirety of the exchanges has been captured by observers online. We will share the videos in question but we must warn that the images are sensitive in nature.

