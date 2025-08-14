Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend, Social Media Salutes The Massive Diamond

After dating for about eight years, world-famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is finally putting a ring on it.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner proposed to his long-time girlfriend, 31-year-old Georgina Rodriguez, on Monday, and she shared the news on Instagram.

“Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives,” Rodriguez wrote in the translated caption on a photo of the two in bed, showing only their hands, which now include a massive diamond on her ring finger.

Related Stories ESPYs Host Takes Shot At Black Women In Unfunny Caitlin Clark Joke

The proposal was only a matter of time, given the two have been locked in for almost a decade and share four kids together, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, Alana, and Bella. Ronaldo’s also got Cristiano Jr. from a previous relationship.

Love The Rickey Smiley Morning Show? Get more! Join the The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It’s been a running joke in the WAG world about when the soccer legend would pop the question, and he even spoke about it in her I Am Georgina Netflix documentary.

“When we get that click. Like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about,” he said. “It could be in a year or it could be in six months or it could be in a month. I’m 1000% sure that it’ll happen.”

Rodriguez —an influencer and model who’s appeared in campaigns for Prada and Chanel— also spoke on the running bit in her doc, saying, “They’re always joking about the wedding. ‘When is the wedding?’ Since Jennifer Lopez’s song ‘The Ring Or When’ came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me.”

The love story dates back to 2017 — when Ronaldo was fresh out of a relationship with model Irina Shayk — and he met Rodriguez at a Gucci store where she worked as a sales associate.

See social media’s reaction to Ronaldo’s proposal below.

Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend, Social Media Salutes The Massive Diamond was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9.