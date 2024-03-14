Listen Live

Congrats! Kash Doll Announces She’s Expecting Her Second Child

Published on March 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

 

Congratulations are in order for Kash Doll as she revealed that she’s expecting her second child.

The rapper announced on Instagram her new bundle of joy while while celebrating another year around the sun!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“This birthday is special bc I’m sharing it with my last child 🥹so no drinks, no snatch waist, no outside but listen y’all I’m so grateful and blessed to b in the position I’m in i wouldn’t trade my hand with no oneee!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out the post below:

 

Kash Doll, born Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, shares a two-year-old son with her man Tracy T.

Fans also sent their congratulations to the Detroit rapper. Check their hilarious reactions below!

RELATED: Kash Doll Appreciation Post: Why We Love The Stylish Detroit Femcee

RELATED: New Blessings: Kash Doll Reveals She’s Pregnant Ahead Of ‘BMF’ Premiere

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Congrats! Kash Doll Announces She’s Expecting Her Second Child appeared first on 92 Q.

Congrats! Kash Doll Announces She’s Expecting Her Second Child  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

RELATED TAGS

kash doll pregnancy pregnant
More From Rickey Smiley Show
Trending
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMPAS-GOVERNORS-AWARDS-SHOW
Syndicated

Angela Bassett Receives Her First Oscar After A Remarkable 40-Year Film Career

News

Amber Rose Shares Thoughts On Ex Alexander “AE” Edwards Dating Cher: “I’m Very Happy”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Show
Entertainment

‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead Found Guilty of Fraud, Including Swindling Parishioner’s Mother

Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit - Welcome Reception
Entertainment

Peter Thomas Reacts To $9M Default Judgment For Unpaid Miami Restaurant Rent: ‘They’ll Never See A Dime’

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close