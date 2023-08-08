Listen Live
Parent Must-Haves for College Move-In Day

Published on August 8, 2023

Congrats! You’ve gotten your new college student through high school…now it’s time to tackle the college drop off!

Your summer has likely been filled with triple checking your kid’s dorm checklist, but have you put much thought into the actual day you arrive on campus? Probably not as much as you should. Move-in day already comes with lots of emotions, paperwork, and tasks… the last thing you want to do is not have everything that you need on hand. Whether you’re moving and few hours away in-state, or across the country, its imperative to do all you can to make the process a smooth one.

A few tips bonus tips for preparing:

  1. Pack clothes for the closet on hangers, and place them in bulk inside large garbage bags. This is going to save you tons of time, money, and unpacking will be a breeze…simply rehang and rip the bags open!
  2. Don’t forget snacks! It’s going to be a long day.
  3. Label EVERYTHING beforehand! With everything going on, you and your student will be glad you did.

Here are 7 must-have college move-in day essentials that will not only come in handy for move out day in the future, but will save your life on the big day!

1. Moving Dolly

Man pushes a hand truck with packages through the pedestrian zone in a city Source:Getty

2. First Aid Kit

First aid kit red box in the fitness gym opposite the sport equipment and jogging simulators. Healthy lifestyle, safety and help concept Source:Getty

3. Thermal Water Bottle

Thermos bottle Source:Getty

4. Adhesive/Command Hooks and Strips

wall hanging on white background. Source:Getty

5. Door Stopper

Rubber door stop in close up detail Source:Getty

6. Hand Fan

Hand holding small fan in summer Source:Getty

7. Tool Kit

Top view of professional handyman with open tool bag sitting on home kitchen floor Source:Getty

