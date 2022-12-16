Classic Christmas Songs & New Holiday Hits By Today’s Top Artists [List]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Christmas is about keeping up with the traditions we have created with family. Some families spend their time singing classic Christmas carols around the tree. This year we wanted to highlight our current Christmas favorites by the artists of today and legends of tomorrow. Check out our modern-day Christmas songs list inside.

We all know this season belongs to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas,” which guarantees her at least $2 million a year. There are other iconic renditions of our favorite holiday songs like “Santa Baby,” “Let It Snow,” “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” The names we associate with these classics are usually our legendary talents including Earth Kitt, Frank Sinatra and The Temptations.

Today, we celebrate the artists who have created their own takes of these classics like Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me” and A Legendary Christmas album by John Legend. There are several artists who have crafted their own holiday classics like Tyler, the Creator’s Music Inspired by Illumination & Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, which is a personal favorite of ours.

There is even Lil Nas X’s “Holiday,” which features him dressed as the most fabulous, platinum-haired, futuristic Santa we have ever seen. Mariah Carey returned with another Christmas banger featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson titled “Oh Santa!”

Fans have so many music options to choose from this year. Today, musicians are collaborating to create even more timeless Christmas hits.

Check out our list of classic Christmas songs and new holiday hits by today’s biggest artists below:

Classic Christmas Songs & New Holiday Hits By Today’s Top Artists [List] was originally published on globalgrind.com