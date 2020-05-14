CLOSE
Ciara
Three’s A Charm: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

Posted May 14, 2020

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting baby no. 3 together and CiCi has been showing off her baby bump loud and proud!

Russ had some nice words for his boo on Mother’s Day: “My dad used to always tell me, Son… marry someone as special as your Momma. Well Pops..I found the perfect match. #HappyMothersDay to the two most special mommas in the world.. My Mom & Ciara.”

While we wait for them to welcome their little bundle of joy, check out some pictures of Ciara showing off her baby bump below…

Three’s A Charm: Ciara Shows Off Her Baby Bump [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

#Friday 📷 @DangeRussWilson

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Us.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Vintage Seahawks Jersey Re-Purposed. 💚💙 #3

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

The Fellas. 📸: @AWilly03

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Number 3. @Ciara

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

INSPIRED.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

Timeless.

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

My world. Grateful. ❤️

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

19.

20.

