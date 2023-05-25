Uncle Charlie AKA Charlie Wilson graced the stage playing all of his for two shows on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage including white night.
Cruisers danced the night away to Uncle Charlie’s biggest hits including, “Outstanding”, “Charlie Last Name Wilson”, “You Dropped the Bomb On Me”, and more!
Check out pictures and more of his performances below
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com
1. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie Wilson
2. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie WilsonSource:@Nia_Noelle
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage
3. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie WilsonSource:@Nia_Noelle
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage
4. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie WilsonSource:@Nia_Noelle
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage
5. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie WilsonSource:@Nia_Noelle
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage
6. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie WilsonSource:@Nia_Noelle
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage
7. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie WilsonSource:@Nia_Noelle
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage
8. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie WilsonSource:@Nia_Noelle
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage
9. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie WilsonSource:@Nia_Noelle
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage
10. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie WilsonSource:@Nia_Noelle
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage
11. Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie WilsonSource:@Nia_Noelle
Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage
