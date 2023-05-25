Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Uncle Charlie AKA Charlie Wilson graced the stage playing all of his for two shows on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage including white night.

Cruisers danced the night away to Uncle Charlie’s biggest hits including, “Outstanding”, “Charlie Last Name Wilson”, “You Dropped the Bomb On Me”, and more!

Check out pictures and more of his performances below

Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com