Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 25, 2023

Fantastic Voyage 2023 Charlie Wilson

Source: Nia Noelle / @Nia_Noelle

Uncle Charlie AKA Charlie Wilson graced the stage playing all of his for two shows on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage including white night.

Cruisers danced the night away to Uncle Charlie’s biggest hits including, “Outstanding”, “Charlie Last Name Wilson”, “You Dropped the Bomb On Me”, and more!

Check out pictures and more of his performances below

Charlie Wilson Performs During White Night at The Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com

