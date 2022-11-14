Chanel Iman Puts Her Butt On A Birthday Cake For NFL Boyfriend Davon Godchaux

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

However, she switched things up for her partner by getting the dessert shaped like her butt covered in lingerie.

Iman revealed the birthday celebrations for her boyfriend Davon Godchaux, the defensive tackle for the New England Patriots, on Instagram, where the two appeared to be on a yacht.

The first picture in the gallery is the two coupled up on the deck, as things get interesting with one swipe, as Godchaux can be seen licking the left butt cheek of the cake.

Alongside a heart, the 31-year-old model captioned the gallery, “Celebrating you Big Daddy Happy Birthday! I love you.”

“The best birthday ever!” the 27-year-old NFLer said in the comments under Iman’s post, “My love, my everything! Love you forever and always ”

The custom cake was created by the well-known cakes company Divine Delicacies Cakes that’s done quite a bit of work for celebrities, many of which are athletes like Godchaux.

“DD Cakes is Miami’s Premiere Celebrity Baker, creating breathtaking custom cakes for many celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kim & Kourtney Kardashian, Marc Anthony, Lili Estefan, Gloria & Emilio Estefan, Lebron James, Dwyane Wade & Gabriel Union, the Miami Heat Championship Cakes, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Flo Rida, Mayweather Jr., Becky G, J Balvin, Britney Spears and much more,” reads the site.

We’ve also included some of Iman’s most gorgeous Instagram shots to check out below.

