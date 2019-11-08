CLOSE
HomePhotos

Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft [PHOTOS]

Posted November 8, 2019

1. John Legend

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

John’s luggage was once stolen at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Inside were a set of Cartier cuff links worth $25,000. He tweeted later that the airport police caught the suspect and retrieved his bag.

2. A$ap rocky

a$ap rocky Source:Getty

Robbers got in to Rocky’s home and held his sister at gunpoint. She was unharmed, but they stole about $1.5 million in jewelry and other property. They also took a safe, but left it on the sidewalk.

3. Nicki Minaj

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

Minaj was robbed of about $200,000 worth of property when thieves burglarized her home.

4. Kim Kardashian

The 20th Annual Webby Awards Source:Getty

Kim was locked in a bathroom and tied up while robbers stole $10M in jewelry from her hotel in Paris.

5. Amber Rose

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

A man reportedly broke into Amber Rose’s house and hid inside for four hours while she slept.

6. Usher

Usher Source:Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Usher has been a victim of theft twice. In 2018, he reportedly lost $820k worth of jewelry and in 2010 he lost $1m worth of items after thieves broke into his car.

7. Queen Latifah

22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

Queen’s Mercedes was once carjacked in ATL when her security guard took the car to the gas station. It was later found with minimal damage.

8. Rihanna

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2017 Source:Getty

Rihanna’s home was a target of the infamous “Bling Ring” group who broke into the homes of celebrities for a over a year.

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close