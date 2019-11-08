Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft [PHOTOS]

1. John LegendSource:Getty
John’s luggage was once stolen at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Inside were a set of Cartier cuff links worth $25,000. He tweeted later that the airport police caught the suspect and retrieved his bag.
2. A$ap rockySource:Getty
Robbers got in to Rocky’s home and held his sister at gunpoint. She was unharmed, but they stole about $1.5 million in jewelry and other property. They also took a safe, but left it on the sidewalk.
3. Nicki MinajSource:Getty
Minaj was robbed of about $200,000 worth of property when thieves burglarized her home.
4. Kim KardashianSource:Getty
Kim was locked in a bathroom and tied up while robbers stole $10M in jewelry from her hotel in Paris.
5. Amber RoseSource:Getty
A man reportedly broke into Amber Rose’s house and hid inside for four hours while she slept.
6. UsherSource:Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Usher has been a victim of theft twice. In 2018, he reportedly lost $820k worth of jewelry and in 2010 he lost $1m worth of items after thieves broke into his car.
7. Queen LatifahSource:Getty
Queen’s Mercedes was once carjacked in ATL when her security guard took the car to the gas station. It was later found with minimal damage.
8. RihannaSource:Getty
Rihanna’s home was a target of the infamous “Bling Ring” group who broke into the homes of celebrities for a over a year.