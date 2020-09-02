Celebs Who Served In The Military was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. San Antonio Spurs Hall Of Fame Center David Robinson David Robinson served as an officer in the United States Navy

2. Mr. T Mr. T was a member of the United States Army and served in the Military Police Corps

3. Harry Belafonte Promotional Photo Harry Belafonte was a member of the United States Navy and served during World War II

4. MC Hammer MC Hammer was a member of the United States Navy for three years, serving with PATRON (Patrol Squadron) FOUR SEVEN (VP-47) of NAS Moffett Field in Mountain View, CA as a Petty Officer Third Class Aviation Store Keeper (AK3)

5. James Earl Jones James Earl Jones was first lieutenant in the United States Army and served during the Korean War

6. Marvin Gaye Marvin Gaye was a member of the United States Air Force

7. Morgan Freeman Morgan Freeman was a member of the United States Air Force and served as an Automatic Tracking Radar Repairman, rising to the rank of Airman 1st Class.

8. Jimi Hendrix Jimi Hendrix was a member of the United States Army

9. Ice-T Ice-T served in the United States Army

10. Shaggy Shaggy enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1988 and obtained the MOS of 0811 (Field Artillery Cannon Crewman). He served with a Field Artillery Battery in the 10th Marine Regiment during the Persian Gulf War. The highest rank he achieved was lance corporal, although he was reduced in rank twice. Shaggy perfected his […]