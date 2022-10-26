Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Erica Campbell has never skipped a beat and her performance at 2022 Celebrating Sisterhood event shows just that. The “Positive” feeling she brought to the stage gave eventgoers something to be joyful about as they sang along.

Erica bought out her co-sign artist, Lena Byrd Miles who sang beautifully!

The crowd was on their feet when both of the amazing stellar gospel singers sang!

LATEST POSTS:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebration of Sisterhood ’22: Erica Campbell Debut’s New Song + Lena Byrd Miles Performs was originally published on praisephilly.com