Erica Campbell has never skipped a beat and her performance at 2022 Celebrating Sisterhood event shows just that. The “Positive” feeling she brought to the stage gave eventgoers something to be joyful about as they sang along.
Erica bought out her co-sign artist, Lena Byrd Miles who sang beautifully!
The crowd was on their feet when both of the amazing stellar gospel singers sang!
Celebration of Sisterhood '22: Erica Campbell Debut's New Song + Lena Byrd Miles Performs
Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Jasmine Sanders
Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B
Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B
Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Lena Byrd Miles
Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Lena Byrd Miles
Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena Byrd Miles
