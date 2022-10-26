Erica Campbell
HomeEntertainment News

Celebration of Sisterhood ’22: Erica Campbell Debut’s New Song + Lena Byrd Miles Performs

  
TJ FV 2023 Banner
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena Byrd Miles

Source: Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena B /

Erica Campbell has never skipped a beat and her performance at 2022 Celebrating Sisterhood event shows just that. The “Positive” feeling she brought to the stage gave eventgoers something to be joyful about as they sang along.

Erica bought out her co-sign artist, Lena Byrd Miles who sang beautifully!

The crowd was on their feet when both of the amazing stellar gospel singers sang!

LATEST POSTS:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebration of Sisterhood ’22: Erica Campbell Debut’s New Song + Lena Byrd Miles Performs  was originally published on praisephilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4. Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Jasmine Sanders

Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Jasmine Sanders Source:Amir Gray

5. Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B

Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B Source:Amir Gray

6. Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B

Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B Source:Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Erica Campbell + Lady B

7. Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Lena Byrd Miles

Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Lena Byrd Miles Source:Amir Gray

8. Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Lena Byrd Miles

Celebration of Sisterhood 2022: Lena Byrd Miles Source:Amir Gray

9. Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena Byrd Miles

Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena Byrd Miles Source:Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena Byrd Miles

Celebration of Sisterhood Celebrating Sisterhood Erica Campbell Lena Byrd Miles celebration of sisterhood celebrating sisterhood erica campbell lena byrd miles

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Close