Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13: Taraji Promos ‘Empire’; Mariah Carey Gives Special Performance; Simones Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Quincy Combs and Karrueche Tran attend the BET How To Rock: Denim show – Inside at Milk Studios on August 10, 2016 in New York City. Related

2. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Karrueche Tran, Quincy Combs and Jessica White speak on the runway during the BET How To Rock: Denim show at Milk Studios on August 10, 2016 in New York City. Related

3. 14711318595397 Karrueche models a denim choker at BET How To Rock: Denim show. Related

4. 14711319073491 Kim Kardashian is spotted in Los Angeles on August 10. Hmmm…that chocker looks familiar. Related

5. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian on August 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Related

6. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Chanel Iman attends Bacardi and Swizz Beatz’s The Dean Collection present ‘No Commission: Art Performs’ – Day 1 on August 11, 2016 in New York City. Related

7. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Chanel Iman wears her bikini after lunch at a beach club on August 7, 2016 in Ibiza, Spain. Related

8. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Jaden Smith and Nas pose duirng ‘The Get Down’ New York Premiere at Lehman Center For The Performing Arts on August 11, 2016 in New York City. Related

9. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Tia Mowry attends STK Los Angeles 2016 anniversary party on August 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Related

10. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Rihanna performs on Day 2 at the Sziget Festival 2016 on August 11, 2016 in Budapest, Hungary. Related

11. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Rihanna performs on Day 2 at the Sziget Festival 2016 on August 11, 2016 in Budapest, Hungary. Related

12. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Serena Williams (R) speaks to USA’s Venus Williams during their women’s first round doubles tennis match against Czech Republic’s Lucie Safarova and Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova at the Olympic Tennis Centre of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 7, 2016. Related

13. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Gabrielle Douglas of the United States competes on the uneven bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Related

14. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 From left, Alexandra Raisman, Simone Biles, Madison Kocian and Gabrielle Douglas of the United States celebrate their win during the women’s team gymnastics final on Tuesday, August 9, 2016. The United States women won the event. Related

15. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Simone Biles, Gabrielle Douglas, Lauren Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Alexandra Raisman celebrate their gold after the women’s team gymnastics final on Tuesday, August 9, 2016. The United States women won the event. Related

16. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 US gymnasts Alexandra Raisman, Madison Kocian, Lauren Hernandez, Gabrielle Douglas and Simone Biles celebrate with their gold medals on the podium during the women’s team final Artistic Gymnastics at the Olympic Arena during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 9, 2016. Related

17. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 US gymnast Simone Biles competes in the beam event of the women’s individual all-around final of the Artistic Gymnastics at the Olympic Arena during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 11, 2016. Related

18. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Women’s Individual All Around on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Related

19. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Simone Manuel (R) of the United States celebrates after winning gold in the Women’s 100m FreestyleFinal while Bronte Campbell of Australia looks on on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Related

20. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Gold medalist Simone Biles (C) of the United States stands on the podium for the national anthem at the medal ceremony for the Women’s Individual All Around on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Related

21. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Gold medalist Simone Manuel of the United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 100m Freestyle Final on Day 6 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Related

22. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Mariah Carey attends a special event for UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on August 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Related

23. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Dakota Johnson, Mariah Carey and model Naomi Campbell attend the special event for UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon hosted by Brett Ratner and David Raymond at Hilhaven Lodge on August 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Related

24. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Mariah Carey onstage during the special event for UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon hosted by Brett Ratner and David Raymond at Hilhaven Lodge on August 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Related

25. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Executive producer Ilene Chaiken, actress Taraji P. Henson and executive producer Sanaa Hamri speak onstage at ‘Empire’ panel discussion during the FOX portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Related

26. Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/7 – 8/13 Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage at ‘Empire’ panel discussion during the FOX portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Related