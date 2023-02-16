Blackity, Black, Black TV: Check Out Our ‘What to Watch’ TV List For Black History Month

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Black History Month is another great reason to uplift Black entertainment. We comprised a new ‘What to Watch’ list of Black television shows, starring amazing Black talent and culturally relevant plots to enjoy. Check out our latest list featuring a few of our favorite Black TV shows inside.

Today’s streaming companies offer countless shows to keep you and the family entertained. Historically, Black stories have not always been uplifted positively in media. Storytelling has since evolved into a variety of impactful series and films that represent the underrepresented. While it may seem like we have made great strides in entertainment, there is still a long way to go. Television has a huge impact on the way we view ourselves offscreen and IRL.

In 2023, we discovered more Black entertainers are given the platform to soar and shine. This Black History Month we wanted to particularly highlight the stories that are shaping the way Black people view themselves. These shows are far more significant than fans may realize.

Children and teens can feel seen with shows like Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” and “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” Adults can find comedic relief in the every day lives of “The Upshaws” on Netflix. Whether you’re looking to escape to FX’s crime drama series with “Snowfall” or get grounded with the realities of our history in Hulu’s “The 1619 Project,” there’s a series on our list for everyone.

We continue to change the narrative by celebrating the variety of content across platforms, which magnify Black stories. Happy Black History Month!

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ list for Black History Month:

