People Magazine has just unveiled their new choice for 2021’s sexiest man alive and let’s just say, this year it’s not Michael B. Jordan. And while the Creed actor is certainly a hard act to follow from last year’s sexiest man alive, we have a few thoughts on a few fine Black men we would have voted as our sexiest man this year to continue on with MBJ’s legacy.

From Damson Idris to Lakeith Stanfield, Black men in Hollywood are looking as fine as ever these days and if we had to pick, we wouldn’t be able to choose just one man as our “sexiest man alive.” But while we’re debating over which gentleman cold be our top choice, let’s swoon over this round-up of Black men who could have been voted as this year’s “sexiest man alive.”

Black Men Who Could Have Been This Year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com