Black Friday, Black Business: Support These Black-Owned Beauty Brands

Published on November 24, 2023

Gorgeous Black Woman Removing Her Makeup With Wipes

Source: Tigist Mezzanzanica / Getty

Black Friday is nearly here. What better time to bring awareness to these flourishing Black-owned beauty businesses in our community that span worldwide. Check out a list of our favorite Black-owned beauty businesses to support this upcoming Black Friday inside.

Black business owners make up about 10 percent of United States businesses and about 30 percent of all minority-owned businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, that comes up to approximately two million companies owned by African Americans. In that number, nearly 40 percent of Black-owned businesses are in health care and social assistance, repair and maintenance, and personal and laundry service industries. Other industries include advertising firms, auto dealerships, consulting services, restaurants, barbershops and beauty salons, and of course, clothing companies.

The city which houses the most Black-owned businesses in the U.S. is New York, and Atlanta follows closely behind it. The highest ration of Black-owned businesses is in Washington, DC where 28 percent of all businesses are Black-owned. In recent years, the growth of Black-owned skincare line Topicals has become explosive. With a multitude of products and partnerships like their most recent campaign with multi-hyphenate creative and director Teyana Taylor.

There are many ways to observe Black Friday and to consume with the good of our communities in mind. The most important way is to support and encourage Black-owned businesses in your community. Depending upon where you live, it may be difficult, but challenge yourself to only spend with local Black-owned businesses in your neighborhood. If you’re shopping online for something specific, maybe ditch Amazon this Black Friday and find a Black-owned business that sells the product you are searching for and shop within the community instead.

Little things like this make a world of difference for a small business and especially, a Black-owned business, which makes up a small percentage of businesses across the nation.

Check out our list of Black-owned beauty businesses to support:

1. Black Girl Sunscreen

Source:Black Girl Sunscreen
In 2016, Shontay Lundy created Black Girl Sunscreen, a 30 SPF lotion formulated for women of color.

2. Topicals

Source:topicals

The beloved skincare brand was founded by Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng.

3. Fenty Beauty

Source:Fenty Beauty

This is a RihRih stan account. Fenty Beauty was founded by Rihanna in 2017. 

4. Mented Cosmetics

Source:Mented Cosmetics

Created in 2017 by Co-Founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson, Mented exists to celebrate all hues and to make beauty truly, wonderfully inclusive.

5. The Lip Bar

Source:The Lip Bar

Melissa Butler, is a Detroit native who has strategically launched start-up beauty brand, The Lip Bar, into a nationwide phenomenon.

6. Camille Rose Naturals

Source:Camille Rose
Janell Stephens founded Camille Rose, which boasts gourmet mixtures proven to keep your tresses in tip-top shape.
 

7. Mielle Organics

Source:Mielle Organics

Monique Rodriguez founded the brand back in 2014. 

8. Pattern Beauty

Source:pattern beauty

Pattern’s haircare line was founded by actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross back in 2019. 

9. Danessa Myricks Beauty

Source:Danessa Myricks Beauty

Danessa Myricks founded her beauty line in 2015. 

10. Say By Yani

Source:Say By Yani

Yanique Richards is the founder of haircare and beauty line Say By Yani. 

11. Bread Beauty Supply

Source:Bread

Maeva Heim founded Bread Beauty Supply back in 2020. 

12. UOMA Beauty

Source:UOMA Beauty

Sharon Chuter founded UOMA Beauty in 2018. 

13. Black Opal

Source:Black Opal

The brand was originally created in 1994 by a chemist named Niko Mouyiaris.

14. Pat McGrath Labs

Source:Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath founded the brand in 2006. 

15. Ami Colé

Source:Ami Colé

Ami Colé founded the self-named brand in 2021. 

16. Glosshood

Source:Glosshood

Glosshood was founded by Sienna Brown in 2020. 

17. EADEM

Source:Eadem

Alice Lin Glover and Marie Kouadio Amouzame founded the skincare brand back in 2018.

18. KNC Beauty

Source:KNC Beauty

Kristen Noel Crawley founded the brand in 2016. 

19. Briogeo

Source:Briogeo

Nancy Twine created the haircare line in 2013. 

20. The Honey Pot

Source:The Honey Pot

The plant based feminine hygiene brand was founded by Beatrice Dixon in 2014. 

