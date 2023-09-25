Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

From the streets to the main stage at NRG Park,‘s official homecoming had H-Town buzzing. With so many memorable moments, music and magic, here are a few memories that we’ll hold on to forever.

Before the Big Weekend, Bey made stops around the city that raised her.

On Friday (Sept. 22), Beyonce, alongside her mother, Tina Knowles, stopped by Midtown Houston for a special ceremony to kick off renovations at the Knowles-Rowland House. The Knowles-Rowland House strives to provide more than 30 Houstonians stable, permanent housing following a $8M redevelopment project.

Until every man, women, and child has consistent food resources. Shelter is accessible to those that have no other place to go. Medicine is in arms reach of those that need it the most. – Rudy Rasmus, Pastor and Executive Director of Bread of Life

Scroll below for more of H-Town’s Renaissance Weekend.

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Houston: Our Favorite Moments was originally published on theboxhouston.com