Beyonce & Blue Ivy Hit The ‘Lion King’ Carpet [PHOTOS]

Beyonce and Blue Ivy were the center of attention at the Lion King premiere in LA last night. Bey, who ends her voice to Nala in the live-adaptation of the Disney classic, hit the fiery red carpet with her sidekick Blue, donning Alexander McQueen and naturally stopping the world in its rotation.
While Bey’s bedazzled blazer turned heads, her braided waves and baby hair became the object of our affection.
Jay was also in attendance to watch Bey’s big debut. See who else hit the carpet to relive their childhood.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: (L-R) Shahadi Wright Joseph, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, and Blue Ivy Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING" at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 09: Blue Ivy Carter (L) and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney's "THE LION KING" at the Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Donald Glover arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
US singer/songwriter Beyonce arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Beyonce arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Alfre Woodard arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Normani arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Florence Kasumba arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Chiwetel Ejiofor arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Raven Symone arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Michelle Williams arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 09: Michelle Williams arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California.