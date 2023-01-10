Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Golden Globes

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The 2023 Golden Globes red carpet is certainly giving us our fashion fix and we can’t stop thinking about the ensembles that are leaving us all swooning. Held in Los Angeles on January 10, the annual awards show is bringing out the best of the best and it’s safe to say that the celebs did not come to play!

Our favorite entertainers were on the scene for what is shaping up to be an epic celebration of art. From the fashion queen Quinta Brunson to Babyface and all his suaveness and everything in between, the celebs were out and about showing off their hottest looks on the red carpet. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2023 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet Rundown.

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Golden Globes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com