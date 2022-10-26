Happy Homecoming: Celebrate With The Top HBCU Dance Teams

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Homecoming is here and the alumni are out! Over the weekend, several HBCUs celebrated their respective institutions with tailgates, parties and fellowship with friends from near and far. It has us thinking about one of the best parts of HBCU culture, the notable HBCU dance team. Check out our list of the top HBCU dance squads inside.

After having serious FOMO not attending the best HBCU in the world, Howard University’s homecoming, we started reminiscing on the factors that make up a great HBCU experience. For many Black college students, being surrounded by a group of scholars who look like you from all different walks of life is enough. There are several other elements to the experience that make HBCUs truly unique.

It is difficult to put into words how special HBCU culture is for its students and those who are welcomed to experience it each year. Homecoming reminds us of the collective joy felt when we dance alongside one another, sing in the official African American national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and challenge the societal stigmas constantly pushed upon us in our respective industries.

Homecoming is the one time a year where all of the current students and alum join forces to root on the home team. It’s a time where former students can continue to support the places we were able to grow into the leaders we are today.

One of the best parts of HBCU culture by far are the marching band and their notable dance teams. There is literally no dance team like the ones that come from the Black experience. There’s a certain rhythm, shake and aesthetic that is hard to replicate anywhere else.

Check out our list of the top HBCU dance teams below:

