Best Beyoncé Music Videos You Must See

When it comes to redefining what it means to be a global superstar, Beyoncé stands in a league of her own.

Her music videos aren’t just visuals to accompany songs — they’re cultural events, fashion statements, and bold artistic declarations.

From the early days of Dangerously in Love to the visual masterpieces of Lemonade and Renaissance, Beyoncé has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and storytelling.

Whether she’s blending choreography with cinematic narratives, celebrating Black culture, or setting new standards for visual albums, Queen Bey’s videography is as essential as her music itself.

To honor her artistry, here are 15 of the best Beyoncé music videos you absolutely must see, spanning timeless classics and groundbreaking visuals that continue to shape pop culture.

RELATED: Beyonce and Jay Z looking for UK base?

Best Beyoncé Music Videos You Must See was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. “Crazy in Love” (feat. Jay-Z) Her solo breakout video — fire hydrants spraying, denim shorts, and that unforgettable walk — a true cultural reset in 2003. 2. “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” Minimalist black-and-white, iconic choreography, and one of the most parodied/imitated videos in history. 3. “Formation” A bold celebration of Black Southern culture and political statement, dripping in symbolism and visual power. 4. “Run the World (Girls)” Military-inspired choreography, fashion-forward looks, and pure empowerment on screen. 5. “Partition” Seductive, daring, and visually lavish — a masterclass in pushing boundaries while keeping it high art. 6. “Hold Up” (Lemonade) Beyoncé in a flowing yellow dress smashing car windows with a bat — pure cultural imagery. 7. “Sorry” (Lemonade) The “Boy, bye” anthem paired with unapologetic visuals of sisterhood and rebellion. 8. “Apesh*t” (with Jay-Z as The Carters) Filmed inside the Louvre in Paris — flexing Black excellence against the backdrop of world-famous art. 9. “Me, Myself and I” A cinematic, reverse-told story that showed early on her vision for storytelling through music videos. 10. Baby Boy” (feat. Sean Paul) Tropical-inspired visuals with intense choreography that cemented her as a performer. 11. “Ego” Simple black-and-white staging but powerful in movement and expression — a masterclass in presence. 12. “Check On It” (feat. Slim Thug) Playful pink set, slick choreography, and early 2000s perfection. 13. “Love On Top” Retro, joyful vibes with multiple key changes and crisp performance energy. 14. “Haunted” (Beyoncé visual album) Dark, moody, fashion-heavy visuals — one of her most avant-garde pieces. 15. “Drunk in Love” (feat. Jay-Z) A moody black-and-white beach video that captured raw chemistry and became instantly iconic.