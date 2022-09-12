Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta Falcons have already taken an L and the season has yet begun. Singer, Rotimi has ATLiens shaking their head (in a bad way) with the new Falcons hype song.

Disclaimer, it’s cringy…

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Atlanta is currently the hub of Hip-Hop, everyone with common sense knows that right? Fans are confused about why the Falcons chose an artist from New Jersey to create the 2022 hype song. Following the madness behind Omeretta The Great’s ATL anthem ‘Sorry Not Sorry‘ we have ANOTHER moment that the internet is eating up.

Check out the funniest Twitter reactions to the Rotimi Atlanta Falcons hype song.



READ MORE:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’ was originally published on hotspotatl.com