Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle Postponed Due To COVID-19 Concerns AGAIN, Twitter Says Keep It

The too long in the works VERZUZ battle between singers Ashanti and Keyshia Cole has been postponed, again. Today (Jan. 8), the official Verzuz released a statement that due to the surge in coronavirus cases nationwide, for the safety of those involved it’s best that they not proceed for the moment.

Originally, that battle between the singers was scheduled to go down on December 12. However, on that day Ashanti learned that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The rescheduled date was supposed to be January 9, but that’s now a wrap, too.

“This has been an emotional week,” reads the statement from Verzuz. “In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit. We’re excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks.”

As for the “new” new date, all we have is a “coming soon.” In related news, Bun B recently confirmed that a UGK vs 8-Ball & MJG battle is officially going down. Twitter is all in for that one.

As for Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, not so much. The delay in the battle has led many to express just unbothered they are by the idea of the two singers going song for song, no matter how many hits they have.

Peep some of the reactions below.

Keyshia Cole Vs Ashanti postponed again…………..to be honest, we don’t care no more respectfully — LANDO (@LandoSoReal) January 8, 2021

