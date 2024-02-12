We’re still recovering from the star-studded Usher Bowl at Super Bowl LVIII but we’re also excited to see who will be following in his footsteps next year in New Orleans.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
This show always has one of the biggest names in music performing in front of a huge audience and Usher was joined on stage by Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, but who will be next?
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
There are several black artists in the industry who have the star power to give an amazing show and below are 10 picks we could see hit the stage!
Who do you think should headline the Super Bowl? Tell us below and keep scrolling for our picks!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Artist Who Could Headline Super Bowl LIX’s Halftime Show appeared first on 92 Q.
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Artist Who Could Headline Super Bowl LIX’s Halftime Show was originally published on 92q.com
1. Chris Brown
2. Lil Wayne
3. Jay-Z
4. Drake
5. Mariah Carey
6. Cardi B
7. OutKast
8. Burna Boy
9. Travis Scott
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Mo’Nique Offers An Apology To Oprah Winfrey And Tyler Perry
-
The Strange and Stunning 2024 GRAMMY Fashion
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”