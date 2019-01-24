Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius, the 11th astrological sign, are known for traits such as intelligence, being inventive, reformative, friendly and very involved in humanitarian duties. Ruled by planet Uranus,  those who identify as the water bearer sign tend to be quiet and shy or boisterous, eccentric, and energetic. However, both are deep thinkers with a love of helping others.

Take a look at these famous Aquarians…

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty

January 29th

2. J. Cole

J. Cole Source:Getty

January 28th

3. Lil Jon

Lil Jon Source:Getty

January 27th

4. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys Source:Getty

January 25th

5. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Getty

January 24th

6. Langston Hughes

Langston Hughes Source:Getty

February 1st,

7. Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks Source:Getty

February 4th

8. Bobby Brown

Bobby Brown Source:Getty

February 5th

9. Chris Rock

Chris Rock Source:Getty

February 7th

10. Gary Coleman

Gary Coleman Source:Getty

February 8th

11. Arsenio Hall

Arsenio Hall Source:Getty

February 12th

12. Ice T

Ice T Source:Getty

February 12th

13. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan Source:Getty

February 17th

