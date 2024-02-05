Apple Vision Pro: Watch How It Is Being Used In The Real World
On Saturday, February 2nd Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
A product such as the Apple Vision Pro has been well anticipated by the public; but Apples release of the product snuck up on many.
According to apple.com, the Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment. The Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible… a user’s eyes, hands, and voice.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Apple.com also mentioned, users can also immerse themselves in Environments — dynamic, beautiful landscapes like Haleakalā, Joshua Tree, and Yosemite national parks, and even the surface of the moon — to help them focus or reduce clutter in busy spaces. With Environments, a user’s world can grow beyond the dimensions of a physical room.
So yes, you have the opportunity to escape reality if you would like.
The Apple Vision Pro has the potential to change the world, but could just as much be seen as trying to ruin it.
The Apple Vision Pro is maybe to close to the future that some want to experience but to others it’s right where they want world development to be.
This product will take some time to be properly evaluated and improved before we really get to share an honest opinion about it.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
The worlds biggest fear when it come to this type of product is how idiotically some will use it. For example, below you can see people wearing The Apple Vision Pro and driving at the same time. Smart…
Take a look below at an unboxing of the Apple Vision Pro, how people are using the Apple Vision Pro (correctly and incorrectly), a point of view experience of the Apple Vision Pro, and more.
The post Apple Vision Pro: Watch How It Is Being Used In The Real World appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Apple Vision Pro: Watch How It Is Being Used In The Real World was originally published on wibc.com
1. Unboxing the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro
2. Fan Sitting Courtside At Boston Celtics Games Wears His Apple Vision Pro
3. Guys Works On His Apple Vision Pro While Riding The Subway
4. Police: Guy Gets Caught Driving his Tesla in Autopilot Mode While Using Apple Vision Pro
5. Guys Wearing Apple Vision Pro While Driving A Cyber Truck
6. POV: Apple Vision Pro Being Used In A Guys Living Room
7. Guy Shows Features On The NBA App Using Apple Vision Pro
8. Passenger In A Car Shows Off The Navigation To The Apple Vision Pro
9. Apple Vision Pro Navigation Vs Macbook Pro Navigation
10. Apple Vision Pro Butchers Facetime
11. How an Apple Vision Pro is Made
-
Gospel Legend Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties
-
Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Enter for Your Chance to Win a Walt Disney World Resort Vacation
-
Remembering Brandon Smiley [WATCH] | Rickey Smiley Morning Show
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts
-
Was Tina Knowles Being Shady Towards Janet Jackson?
-
R&B Songs That Turn 20 in 2024!