Andre 3000 Has A New Album On The Way

In a recent interview, Killer Mike confirmed that Outkast legend André 3000 has a new album in the works. Killer Mike also claims he’s already heard nine songs from the upcoming project.

Killer Mike hopped on Sway’s Universe yesterday to discuss his latest album, Michael, which has received amazing reviews. During that conversation, the OG from Atlanta shed light on the upcoming music from Three Stacks.

André 3000 has never released a standalone solo album. However, throughout his tenure with Outkast, their six studio albums have sold more than 19 million copies.

Hip-hop fans have been clamoring for a solo project from Andre 3000 for what seems like forever. It appears that long wait has just about reached its end!

It’s fitting that Killer Mike is the one sparking excitement for his Atlanta brethren. After all, it was Outkast who debuted Killer Mike as a rapper, when he featured on “The Whole World” from their 2000 album Stankonia.

