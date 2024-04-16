An Innovative Architect of Sound: Honoring Rico Wade’s Musical Contributions

Atlanta’s flourishing hip hop community endured a huge loss with the passing of producer and songwriter Rico Wade over the weekend. Wade was one part of Organized Noize and hip hop collective, Dungeon Family, who’s influence will live on through his beats and lyrics. Check out some of his beloved musical contributions to the industry inside.
Wade was born February 26, 1972 in East Point, Georgia. His legacy extends beyond his production and songwriting credits as Wade became a pillar of love, mentorship and unforgettable energy to those who were able to experience him.
“We are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear brother Rico Wade,” Organized Noize and The Dungeon Family released a joint statement on Saturday (April 13). “The world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend. Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team. Our hearts weigh heavy with sorrow, and we kindly request privacy and empathy during this challenging period. Rico’s presence will always have a special spot in our hearts and in the music we presented to the world.”
Naming him one of the world’s most innovative architects in music is proven by his impressive discography. Other artists and music executives shared their love for Rico on social media with memories of his lasting legacy. Rapper Killer Mike, artist and executive Kawan “KP” Prather, and hip hop photographer Julia Beverly were amongst the many loved ones who shared their fondest memories of Wade online.
Rico produced several multi-platinum records for musical acts like TLC, OutKast, Goodie Mob, Ludacris, En Vogue and more. He is also one of the reasons the world has top charting artist Future, who happens to be Rico’s little cousin. Wade ushered a young Future into the business, allowing him the opportunity to work with the Dungeon Family at an early age.
The Atlanta music community and the industry at large mourn the loss of an iconic figure in the city’s music scene. Wade passed away at the age of 52 years old. A statement was released around 1 p.m. on Saturday, asking for privacy as the family grieves.
As a member of the pioneering production group “Organized Noize,” alongside Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown, Wade played a fundamental role in shaping the sound of Southern hip-hop in the early ’90s. Wade was also a ounding member of the Dungeon Family, which is the musical collective comprised of stars like Andre 3000, Killer Mike, Big Boi, CeeLo Green, and Future.
To honor and commemorate Rico Wade’s many contributions to music, check out some of his discography below. He’s either written, produced or arranged these monumental records.
Rest easy, Rico. May his music live on forever.
An Innovative Architect of Sound: Honoring Rico Wade’s Musical Contributions was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. TLC – “Waterfalls”Source:YouTube
2. OutKast – “Southernplayalisticcadillacmuzik”Source:YouTube
3. Macy Gray – “Do Something”Source:YouTube
4. Ludacris – “Saturday (Ooh Ooh)”Source:YouTube
5. Faith Evans – “Don’t Cry”Source:YouTube
6. Joi feat. Sleepy Brown – “Lick”Source:YouTube
7. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – “T.W.O”Source:YouTube
8. OutKast – “So Fresh, So Clean”Source:YouTube
9. Big Tymers – “Down South”Source:YouTube
10. CeeLo Green – “Childz Play”Source:YouTube
11. Brandy – “Necessary”Source:YouTube
12. Earth, Wind & Fire feat. Kelly Rowland, Big Boi & Sleepy Boi – “This Is How I Feel”Source:YouTube
13. Ludacris – “Blueberry Yum Yum”Source:YouTube
14. En Vogue – “Don’t Let Go (Love)”Source:YouTube
15. Future feat. Andre 3000 – Benz FriendzSource:YouTube
16. Janelle Monáe – “I Like That”Source:YouTube
17. Travis Scott – ‘Astroworld’Source:YouTube
18. Ari Lennox – “Outside”Source:YouTube
19. UGK – “Living This Life”Source:YouTube
20. Ed Sheeran feat. Eminem & 50 Cent – “Remember The Name”Source:YouTube
21. OutKast – “Player’s Ball”Source:YouTube
22. Goodie Mobb – “Cell Therapy”Source:YouTube
23. Goodie Mobb – “Soul Food”Source:YouTube
24. Ceelo Green – Snakes On A Plane: The Album – “Ophidiophobia”Source:YouTube
25. Dungeon Family – “Trans DF Express”Source:YouTube
26. OutKast feat. Goodie Mobb – “Git Up, Git Out”Source:YouTube
27. Vince Staples – “Screen Door”Source:YouTube
28. OutKast – “Mighty ‘O'”Source:YouTube
29. Sleepy Brown – ‘Mr. Brown’Source:YouTube
30. Peezy, Money Man, & Larry June – “Fashion Week”Source:YouTube
