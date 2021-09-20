Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Crown’, and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ were the big winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards. And while many things were different because of COVID-19 the celebrities still brought the drama to the red carpet.

Some of our favorite celebrities served amazing lewks, while some of them showed up looking a hot mess! From Issa Rae to Billy Porter to Anya Taylor-Joy check out the looks that left us talking from the 73rd Annual Emmy Red carpet.

All the Lewks & Hot Mess from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com