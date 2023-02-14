Ad It Up: The Best Commercials From This Year’s Super Bowl

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Although the game and the halftime show are the main pillars of Super Bowl Sunday, the commercials are right behind them. Click inside to check out the best commercials from Super Bowl LVII (57)!

Every year fans gather with their friends and family to enjoy one of the biggest nights in sports, the Super Bowl. For some, it’s a night when they can watch their favorite football team compete to possibly win a championship. For others, it’s the ‘free concert’ that pulls them in. Then there are the people who just want to be around food, drinks, and fellowship. No matter what category someone fits in, there’s one thing almost everyone agrees on…we want to see good commercials!

For years companies have shelled out large amounts of cash (some 30-second slots cost up to $7 million this year) to get their ads on television during the big game. It’s a smart investment considering that the Super Bowl brings in roughly 100+ million viewers every year (the Super Bowl had 113 million viewers this year while Rihanna’s halftime performance had 118.7 million). In recent years, the quality of the commercials has been up for debate but that hasn’t stopped advertisers from making sure their ads get ran.

There was no shortage of celebrity sightings this year. Stars from Snoop Dogg to Bradley Cooper to Serena Williams made appearances in ads this year (some of which were released before the Super Bowl). In case you missed them, here are the best commercials from Super Bowl LVII. Let us know which ones were your favorites in the comments.

